Ram Temple invitation: It is Lord Ram’s wish says Iqbal Ansari

New Delhi, Aug 03: Five people will be on the stage on August 5 when the Bhumi Pujan will be held for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

The five who would be on stage are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor, Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

The first invitation was sent to Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya case. He was quoted by ANI as saying, 'it is Lord Ram's wish.' The invitations have been sent to 150 people for the ground breaking ceremony.

PM Modi will establish a 40 kg silver brick for the start of the construction. Before reaching the construction site, PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi.

Mahant Raju, the head priest of the Hanumangarhi said that they have been allocated 7 minutes for the Prime Minister's rituals at the Temple. PM Modi will be accompanied by vedic priests. There would be recitation of mantras and prayers would be held for the well-being of the PM and also to stop the spread of coronavirus.

We have been given 7 minutes for the whole tour of the premises of which three minutes have been allotted for prayers, Das told ANI. The mantras will be recited after the arrival of the PM, he also said.