YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Mandir

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ayodhya, Aug 05: The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prior to the function, Modi took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi and reached 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: PM Modi lays first brick for construction of Ram Mandir

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Ram Mandir Bhumi pujan:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:08 PM, 5 Aug
    We carried out with our struggle. But PM Modi showed that we did all this within the framework of the Constitution.
    1:06 PM, 5 Aug
    This has been a long struggle for all of us says Yogi Adityanath.
    1:03 PM, 5 Aug
    This is a great moment for all Indians says UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.
    1:02 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi is at the stage after performing the Bhumi Pujan. He will address the gathering shortly.
    12:51 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi lays first brick at 12.44.08 for construction of grand Ram Mandir.
    12:50 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi performs Pushpanjali Arti
    12:48 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi to lay brick for construction of Ram Mandir soon.
    12:47 PM, 5 Aug
    Kirtan being sung ahead of brick laying.
    12:42 PM, 5 Aug
    Nine bricks have been kept here. They were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2.75 lakh such bricks with the engraving Jai Shri Ram the priest presiding over the Bhumi Pujan said.
    12:39 PM, 5 Aug
    The brick will be laid at 12.44.08 pm: An auspicious moment
    12:37 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi set to lay first brick for construction of Ram Mandir soon.
    12:27 PM, 5 Aug
    Bhumi Pujan for construction of grand Ram Mandir begins.
    12:23 PM, 5 Aug
    Rituals continue at Ayodhya ahead of Bhumi Pujan.
    12:14 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi performs rituals ahead of Bhumi Pujan.
    12:11 PM, 5 Aug
    Rituals before the Bhumi Puja begin. PM Modi takes his seat.
    12:06 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi proceeds towards the place where the Bhumi Pujan will be held. He will lay the foundation stone in some time from now.
    12:03 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi plants Parijat sampling ahead of Bhumi Bhujan.
    12:00 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi gifts a silver coin at Hanumangarhi Temple
    11:51 AM, 5 Aug
    He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' & lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple.
    11:51 AM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi arrives at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi Temple on arrival in Ayodhya.
    11:40 AM, 5 Aug
    PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony.
    11:29 AM, 5 Aug
    PM Narendra Modi has landed in Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan ceremony. His chopper has landed at the Saket College helipad from where he will be heading for the Hanumangarhi temple to offer pooja.
    11:28 AM, 5 Aug
    We're celebrating 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Mandir. After a struggle of over 400 yrs & several sacrifices, we finally have a token of justice. We thank PM: Mahendra Sapa, President (Washington DC chapter), Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, organiser of celebration in Washington DC.
    11:22 AM, 5 Aug
    In 1992, he had taken a vow that he would return to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh only when a Ram temple was built.
    11:22 AM, 5 Aug
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Ayodhya today after 29 years.
    11:18 AM, 5 Aug
    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches the Ram Janambhoomi site for 'Bhoomi Poojan'
    11:16 AM, 5 Aug
    India's biggest fortune that we're witnessing Ram Mandir event. To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here: Yoga Guru Ramdev at Ram Janambhoomi site.
    11:15 AM, 5 Aug
    India's biggest fortune that we're witnessing Ram Mandir event. To establish 'Ram Rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya. People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurved here: Yoga Guru Ramdev at Ram Janambhoomi site.
    11:14 AM, 5 Aug
    Ayodhya has united everyone, says BJP leader Uma Bharti at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.
    11:11 AM, 5 Aug
    He will later proceed to Ram Janmabhoomi site to offer prayers to Ram Lalla and lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple.
    READ MORE

    Silver coin for every guest

    Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

    The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

    Corona test certificate must

    All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.

    More RAM TEMPLE News

    Read more about:

    ram temple ayodhya uttar pradesh narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue