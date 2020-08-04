Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Lord Ram’s message to us is to move forward says PM Modi

India

By Anuj Cariappa

Ayodhya, Aug 05: The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prior to the function, Modi took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi and reached 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

Newest First Oldest First It’s a very important day for us. People were waiting from many years for a Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace and humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal It’s a very important day for us. People were waiting from many years for a Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace and humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday offered prayers with his family at his residence on the occasion of Bhoomi Puja for the construction of Ram Temple. "The Vice President described the construction of the temple as a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality, and ideals that the Maryada Purushottam epitomized during his life," his office said in a tweet. Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa says it is a good day that the foundation stone for Ram Temple has been laid. A beautiful temple will come up, but there is Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmasthan temples which have to be liberated. Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues also greeted the people for the grand ground breaking ceremony. Yediyurappa wrote, from being a Kar Sevak in December 1992 to living the moment where the foundation stone was laid by our PM is a dream come true. Today is a historic and proud day for India, Shah said while lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Temple. A golden chapter in history has been written. A golden chapter in the history of the great Indian culture and civilisation has started a new era, Shah also wrote on Twitter in Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today is a golden chapter in Indian history. The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. PM Modi ends his speech with Siya Pathi Ramachandra ki jai Message from Lord Ram is move forward. We will move forward as a nation says PM Modi. When humanity believed in Lord Ram, progress has taken place says PM Modi. Lord Ram teaches us how to go ahead with life. Mahatma Gandhi invoked Lord Ram and spoke about Ram Rajya says PM Modi. The entire country is immersed in Lord Ram. There is no such aspect in life where Ram is not an inspiration says PM Modi. Lord Ram is everywhere, Lord Ram belongs to everyone says PM Modi. History has been created and also repeated today says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Ram Mandir will open new economic opportunities for the region says PM Modi. Ram Mandir is about bringing the country together says PM Modi. People from across the world will come here once the Ram Mandir is built says PM Modi. There were so many attempts made, but Shri Ram is in all our hearts says PM Modi. On behalf of the entire country, I thank all those who sacrificed for the Ram Mandir says PM Modi. Just like we fought for our independence, we all fought for the Ram Mandir. People have made sacrifices for this dream to come true says PM Modi. Our Ram Lalla who stayed in a tent all these years will get a grand Ram Temple today says PM Modi. Years of waiting has ended today says PM Modi after performing Bhumi Pujan. Crores of people cannot believe that this day has come, the PM also said. It is my honour that I have been invited here for the Bhumi Pujan says PM Modi. PM Modi begins his speech with Jai Shri Ram. PM Modi unveils the plague with significance. The world is our guest. Our country believes in Vasudeva Kutumbakam says Mohan Bhagwat. This is not just another Temple says Bhagwat. I was told that this struggle would take at least 3 decades says Mohan Bhagwat. It is really a happy moment for all of us says RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat. We have gone ahead with this historic day despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We have maintained social distancing and followed all protocols as per the directives of the Union Government says Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple. He will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple or Lord Hanuman. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has invited 175 guests for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. These include 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions. The invitation list for the ceremony has been prepared only after discussions with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, said on Monday. Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, the authorities are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live on National broadcaster Doordarshan. The telecast will begin with Deepotsav on Tuesday evening at 7 PM (August 4) and shall also cover the main event on August 5. Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple. Around the town’s Hanumangarhi area – named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday – both police sirens and ‘bhajans’ in praise of Ram are heard. Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. Even on the day before the event, security checks on vehicles heading to Ayodhya begin from adjoining Barabanki district itself on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen take down details, including mobile numbers of the travellers. Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. The city’s temples and mosques will remain open, but no other religious event – except for the bhoomi pujan – will take place on Wednesday. The ceremony shall start at around 8 AM and end at about 2 PM. The main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 PM and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 PM on August 5. The Bhumi Pujan shall be conducted by the priests, and the foundation-stone is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by the Government Of India to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. Nine 'pahans' or tribal priests left for Ayodhya on Tuesday carrying with them the soil of Jharkhand and the water of rivers flowing through the state for the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony. Senior BJP leader L K Advani Tuesday said foundation stone laying of Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians", PTI reported. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will light diyas at its headquarter here in Maharashtra on Wednesday and will recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and 'Ramcharit Manas' to mark "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Sangh functionary said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prior to the function, PM will take part in Pooja and Darshan at Hanumangarhi, PMO said in a statement. PM Modi will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will then plant a Parijat sapling & subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan. Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate. Every guest who is invited for the ‘bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as ‘prasad'. 150 cops who recovered from COVID-19 will be PM Modi’s security ring, UP deputy inspector general of police said. Here is PM Modi’s full schedule in Ayodhya: 9:35 am: Departure from New Delhi, 10:35 am: Landing at Lucknow airport, 10:40 am: Will leave for Ayodhya by chopper, 11.30 am: Will land at helipad in Saket Colony, 11.40 am: Darshan at Hanuman Garhi, 12 noon: Will reach Ramjanmabhoomi, 12.15: After darshan of Ram Lalla, tree plantation at Temple premises, 12.30 pm: Bhumi Pujan, 12.40 pm: Foundation stone laying, 1.10 pm: Meeting with Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, 2.05 pm: PM Modi will depart for Saket Helipad,2.20 pm: Departure to Lucknow The ceremony will begin at 12.30 pm. PM Modi will offer prayers and address gathering. Ayodhya has been decked up for the grand event. Hope the current and future generation will follow Lord Ram’s maryada, tweets, Akhilesh Yadav. Former MP CM, Kamal Nath to send 11 silver bricks for the construction of the Ram Mandir. A silver coin will be given to all those at the Bhumi Pujan. The construction of the Ram Mandir will get started with a ground breaking ceremony by PM Modi. A 40 kilogram silver brick will symbolise the start of the construction.

Silver coin for every guest

Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

Corona test certificate must

All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.