Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Lord Ram’s message to us is to move forward says PM Modi

    |

    Ayodhya, Aug 05: The 'bhumi pujan' of the grand temple in Ayodhya, at a spot where devotees believe that Lord Ram was born, is said to take place at 12:40 pm, which is the 'muhurat' for the foundation stone laying ceremony. Prior to the function, Modi took part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi and reached 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Honoured to be here on this historic day says PM Modi

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Ram Mandir Bhumi pujan:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:18 PM, 5 Aug
    It’s a very important day for us. People were waiting from many years for a Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi. Today that dream has come true. We are proud of PM Modi who has fulfilled this dream. This temple will strengthen peace and humanity in country: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal
    3:17 PM, 5 Aug
    3:17 PM, 5 Aug
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday offered prayers with his family at his residence on the occasion of Bhoomi Puja for the construction of Ram Temple. "The Vice President described the construction of the temple as a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality, and ideals that the Maryada Purushottam epitomized during his life," his office said in a tweet.
    3:15 PM, 5 Aug
    Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa says it is a good day that the foundation stone for Ram Temple has been laid. A beautiful temple will come up, but there is Kashi Vishwanath and Krishna Janmasthan temples which have to be liberated.
    3:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues also greeted the people for the grand ground breaking ceremony. Yediyurappa wrote, from being a Kar Sevak in December 1992 to living the moment where the foundation stone was laid by our PM is a dream come true.
    3:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Today is a historic and proud day for India, Shah said while lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Temple. A golden chapter in history has been written. A golden chapter in the history of the great Indian culture and civilisation has started a new era, Shah also wrote on Twitter in Hindi.
    3:10 PM, 5 Aug
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today is a golden chapter in Indian history. The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi ends his speech with Siya Pathi Ramachandra ki jai
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Message from Lord Ram is move forward. We will move forward as a nation says PM Modi.
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    When humanity believed in Lord Ram, progress has taken place says PM Modi.
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    Lord Ram teaches us how to go ahead with life. Mahatma Gandhi invoked Lord Ram and spoke about Ram Rajya says PM Modi.
    2:04 PM, 5 Aug
    The entire country is immersed in Lord Ram. There is no such aspect in life where Ram is not an inspiration says PM Modi.
    1:57 PM, 5 Aug
    Lord Ram is everywhere, Lord Ram belongs to everyone says PM Modi.
    1:51 PM, 5 Aug
    History has been created and also repeated today says Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
    1:49 PM, 5 Aug
    Ram Mandir will open new economic opportunities for the region says PM Modi.
    1:46 PM, 5 Aug
    Ram Mandir is about bringing the country together says PM Modi.
    1:46 PM, 5 Aug
    People from across the world will come here once the Ram Mandir is built says PM Modi.
    1:44 PM, 5 Aug
    There were so many attempts made, but Shri Ram is in all our hearts says PM Modi.
    1:43 PM, 5 Aug
    On behalf of the entire country, I thank all those who sacrificed for the Ram Mandir says PM Modi.
    1:41 PM, 5 Aug
    Just like we fought for our independence, we all fought for the Ram Mandir. People have made sacrifices for this dream to come true says PM Modi.
    1:39 PM, 5 Aug
    Our Ram Lalla who stayed in a tent all these years will get a grand Ram Temple today says PM Modi.
    1:38 PM, 5 Aug
    Years of waiting has ended today says PM Modi after performing Bhumi Pujan. Crores of people cannot believe that this day has come, the PM also said.
    1:36 PM, 5 Aug
    It is my honour that I have been invited here for the Bhumi Pujan says PM Modi.
    1:35 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi begins his speech with Jai Shri Ram.
    1:35 PM, 5 Aug
    PM Modi unveils the plague with significance.
    1:28 PM, 5 Aug
    The world is our guest. Our country believes in Vasudeva Kutumbakam says Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:23 PM, 5 Aug
    This is not just another Temple says Bhagwat.
    1:23 PM, 5 Aug
    I was told that this struggle would take at least 3 decades says Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:16 PM, 5 Aug
    It is really a happy moment for all of us says RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat.
    1:12 PM, 5 Aug
    We have gone ahead with this historic day despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We have maintained social distancing and followed all protocols as per the directives of the Union Government says Yogi Adityanath.
    Silver coin for every guest

    Every guest who is invited for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will be gifted a silver coin as 'prasad'.

    The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust. The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

    Corona test certificate must

    All invitees to the grand function will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate.

