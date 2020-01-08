  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Delhi High Court raps CBI for delay

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the CBI director to be present before it on February 10 if the agency fails to complete an investigation into the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana.

    Rakesh Asthana bribery case: Delhi High Court raps CBI for delay
    File Photo of Rakesh Asthana

    Justice Vibhu Bakhru pulled up the CBI for repeatedly seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case. The court passed the order while hearing the CBI's plea seeking further extension of time to complete the probe and said if the probe is completed before the next date of hearing, that is February 10, its application would become infructuous and no assistance of any officer would be required by the court.

    Vigilance to probe dentist’s charges against ex-CBI special director Asthana

    The CBI had last month told the court that it needed more time to complete the probe in the case. The agency had said that there were eight stages of scrutiny, of which just four had been completed.

    On January 11, 2019, the high court had granted the CBI 10 weeks' time to complete the investigation. It granted the agency four more months on May 31, 2019 to conclude the probe. Then on October 9, 2019, while granting two months more, the court said that the investigation could not be delayed indefinitely and that it should have been completed.

    Asthana, the agency's then Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and businessman Manoj Prasad were booked on allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid a bribe to get relief in the case.

    He was arrested on October 22, 2018 and granted bail on October 31, 2018. The high court had in January 2019 disposed of three petitions of Asthana, Kumar and Prasad by a common order in which the CBI was directed to complete the investigation in the case within 10 weeks.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court cbi rakesh asthana bribery case

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue