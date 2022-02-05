Rajya Sabha registers 100 per cent productivity in first week, replies from PM, FM next week

New Delhi, Feb 5: In the first week of the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament, Rajya Sabha registered 100 per cent productivity. The Upper House made use of allotted time as there were no adjournments.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed happiness over the smooth functioning of the house and appealed the members to continue with the same spirit for the rest of the session.

Rajya Sabha had discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President for 7 hours 41 minutes and 26 Members took part in the proceedings. The Upper House is scheduled to have a 12-hour discussion on the Motion of Thanks that includes the reply by the Prime Minister, who is likely to give his response on Tuesday.

The Union Budget-2022-23 will be discussed for 11 hours and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply to the Budget discussions on Friday.

The Upper House will spend about 23 hours for discussions on Motion of Thanks to President's address and the Union Budget, which are the two major items of businesses for the first week of the Budget session. Private Members' Business on next Friday has been dispensed with to allow the House to conclude the Budget discussion.

As per the Rajya Sabha secretariat, 25 of the starred questions have been replied orally during the three days of Question Hour in the first week, while 31 Zero Hour and 14 Special Mentions were made by the Members during the Zero Hour, reduced by half an hour per sitting.

In the first week, 15 Private Members' Bills were introduced and Two pending Bills were also discussed in the House. The Companies (Amendment Bill), 2019 was withdrawn after the completion of discussion by the BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe with the approval of the House. Discussion on the Population Regulation Bill, 2019, moved by the BJP MP Rakesh Sinha is to be concluded, ANI reported.

