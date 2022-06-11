YouTube
    Rajya Sabha elections: Full list of winners

    New Delhi, Jun 11: The Rajya Sabha elections to fill 57 vacant seats was held on Friday and the contest was narrowed down to 16 seats in the four states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka.

    Rajya Sabha

    The contest in the four states came after 41 members in the 11 states were elected unopposed. In Rajasthan the contest for the fourth seat was a tight one after the entry of BJP backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra. The Congress bagged three and the BJP one.

    In Karnataka, the BJP won three seats while the Congress managed just one despite cross voting by a JD(S) MLA. In Maharashtra the ruling MVA suffered a major setback as the BJP bagged three of the six while the ruling alliance partners won one seat each.

    Here is the full list of state wise winner:

    Karnataka

    BJP - Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya

    Congress - Jairam Ramesh

    Rajasthan

    Congress - Pramod Tiwari, Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik

    BJP - Ghanshyam Tiwari

    Maharashtra

    BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik

    Shiv Sena - Sanjay Raut

    NCP - Praful Patel

    Congress - Imran Pratapgarhi

    Haryana

    BJP - Krishan Lal Panwar

    Independent - Kartikeya Sharma

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:28 [IST]
