India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rajouri terror attack: Fourth army soldier, a rifleman, succumbs to injuries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Aug 11: Another rifleman Nishant Malik, who was injured in a 'fidayeen' attack carried out by two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, succumbed to injuries late on Thursday evening, taking the toll in the attack to four. The slain rifleman Nishant Malik belonged to Hansi town of Hisar district in Haryana.

    Rajouri terror attack
    Rifleman Nishant Malik.

    Earlier, three soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and three others, including Malik, were injured when two suicide bombers tried to gain entry into an Army post in Parghal area of Darhal in Rajouri district. The two terrorists were also shot dead in an encounter that ensued.

    Comments

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News  

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 23:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X