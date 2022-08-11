Rajouri terror attack: Fourth army soldier, a rifleman, succumbs to injuries

Srinagar, Aug 11: Another rifleman Nishant Malik, who was injured in a 'fidayeen' attack carried out by two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, succumbed to injuries late on Thursday evening, taking the toll in the attack to four. The slain rifleman Nishant Malik belonged to Hansi town of Hisar district in Haryana.

Earlier, three soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and three others, including Malik, were injured when two suicide bombers tried to gain entry into an Army post in Parghal area of Darhal in Rajouri district. The two terrorists were also shot dead in an encounter that ensued.

Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 23:38 [IST]