YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajnath Singh launches AI-powered grievance management application

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered application developed by the ministry and IIT-Kanpur to improve grievance redressal in the Central government.

    Rajnath Singh launches AI-powered grievance management application

    "The Defence Minister was briefed that this AI-powered application will automatically handle and analyse the complaints of the people and would reduce human intervention, save time and bring more transparency in their disposal," the ministry said in a statement.

    The AI tool has the capability to understand the content of the complaint, and identify repeats or spams automatically, it said. Based on the meaning of the complaint, it can categorise them even when key words normally used for such searches are not present in the complaint, the statement noted.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu slams AAP govt in Delhi over electricity issueNavjot Singh Sidhu slams AAP govt in Delhi over electricity issue

    The AI tool enables geographical analysis of complaints in a category and identifies whether it was adequately addressed by the office concerned, it mentioned. This is the first AI-based system developed to improve grievance redressal in the government, it said.

    "Given that lakhs of complaints are received on CPGRAMS portal (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System portal) of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, this application will have great use in understanding the nature of complaints, geographies from where they emanate and policy changes which can be introduced to create systemic improvements to address these grievances," it mentioned.

    Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Jitendra Singh was also present at the launch event.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X