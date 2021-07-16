Rajnath Singh briefs Sharad Pawar, AK Antony on China border row

New Delhi, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday briefed Congress leader AK Antony and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar about the situation along the border with China. Both Pawar and Antony had been Defence ministers in the past.

"The two Opposition leaders were briefed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane regarding the ongoing conflict on the border with China, with the former's doubts on the situation being clarified by the latter," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The meeting is seen as an effort by Singh to reach out to the Opposition ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19. However, there was no official comment about the meeting.

There has been a stalemate in the disengagement process between the two militaries in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh after they withdrew troops and weapons from the Pangong lake areas in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff. The standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh began in early May last year.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been maintaining that full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for the development of overall ties between the two sides.