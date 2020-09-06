YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajnath meets counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan here on Saturday and discussed ways to further boost bilateral defence cooperation with the key Central Asian countries.

    Rajnath meets counterparts from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Defence Major General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich, on the sidelines of the Joint Meeting of the Heads of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). PTI

    Singh is in Moscow on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers. On Friday, he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on ways to ease escalating border tension in eastern Ladakh.

    "I had a wonderful meeting with Uzbekistan's Minister of Defence, Major General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich in Moscow today. Defence Cooperation remains an important pillar of India- Uzbekistan bilateral relations," Singh tweeted.

    What transpired at the Rajnath Singh-Wei Fenghe meeting at Moscow

    "Productive interaction with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev. We discussed ways to add further momentum to India-Kazakhstan defence cooperation," he tweeted separately.

    "Had an extremely fruitful meeting with Defence Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo in Moscow. Our talks included a wide spectrum of India-Tajikistan defence relations," Singh wrote in another tweet.

    The SCO comprises eight member states -- India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

    It is Singh's second visit to Moscow since June. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24 that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

    The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea.

    The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India became a member of the SCO in 2017.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh

    Story first published: Sunday, September 6, 2020, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X