Rajnath disapproves Ravinder Raina's 'apna banda hai' remark

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir BJP Ravinder Raina's remark praising current Governor Satya Pal Malik and deriding former governor NN Vohra has not gone down well Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh on Friday said he disapproved of the remarks of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief, saying the former Governor had performed with distinction and maintained the dignity of the constitutional post.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh
    Yesterday (August 30), a video of Raina had surfaced in which he could purportedly be heard as saying: "Vohra ko hum nahin laana chahte the... Woh apni dafli bajata tha... Abhi Governor aaya hai, woh hamara banda hai (We did not want to bring Vohra... He used to tomtom his own achievements... The Governor who has come now, he is our man)."

    Singh said the governor's post is constitutional and has its own dignity and it is expected from a governor that he or she performs impartially without fear and favour.

    "N N Vohra was an outstanding officer. As a governor, he performed with distinction and maintained the constitutional dignity," he said.

    [J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded guard of honour in Srinagar]

    The home minister said people of Jammu and Kashmir appreciated the role of Vohra as a governor for 10 years.

    Malik was appointed as governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 21 replacing Vohra.

    Malik has been thefirst career politician to be appointed as the governor of the restive state after Karan Singh, who held the post from 1965 to 1967.

    Vohra was a former Union Home and Defence Secretary besides being a principal secretary to the former Prime Minister I K Gujral.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
