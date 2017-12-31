Rajinikanth turns neta: Hashtags on superstar's political entry takes Twitter by storm

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Whatever Rajini does, he does in style. Living up to his larger than life persona, Superstar Rajinikanth took Twitter by storm on Sunday when he announced his grand political entry. Various hashtags associated with the Thalaiva's announcement ruled the roost on social networking sites.

Rajinikanth turns neta: Hashtags on superstar's political entry takes Twitter by storm
Superstar Rajinikanth

While #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry remained the most popular, other hashtags like #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry, #SuperStarRajinikanth, #RajniForTamilNadu, #Superstar, #Thalaivar trended all morning. Here are some tweets we put together for you- some quirky, some fun, some critical yet, all contributing to keep the buzz of Rajinikanth taking the political plunge alive.

Lakhs of tweets- both boquets and brickbats are flying Rajinikanth's way with his grand announcement. While some believe that the actor will change the political course in Tamil Nadu, others think that Rajini could have been a little late in his decision. Many others faced severe backlash after criticising Rajinikanth for ammouncing his decision to turn a politician.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

rajinikanth, tamilnadu, politics, chennai

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.