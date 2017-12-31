Rajinikanth turns neta: Hashtags on superstar's political entry takes Twitter by storm

Whatever Rajini does, he does in style. Living up to his larger than life persona, Superstar Rajinikanth took Twitter by storm on Sunday when he announced his grand political entry. Various hashtags associated with the Thalaiva's announcement ruled the roost on social networking sites.

While #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry remained the most popular, other hashtags like #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry, #SuperStarRajinikanth, #RajniForTamilNadu, #Superstar, #Thalaivar trended all morning. Here are some tweets we put together for you- some quirky, some fun, some critical yet, all contributing to keep the buzz of Rajinikanth taking the political plunge alive.

This day is Not only Year End

It is End for Many Political Party#ThalaivarPoliticalEntry#RajinikanthNewParty@superstarrajini pic.twitter.com/9JvjaONvO5 — Rajinikanth fans (@Rajni_FC) December 31, 2017

Lakhs of tweets- both boquets and brickbats are flying Rajinikanth's way with his grand announcement. While some believe that the actor will change the political course in Tamil Nadu, others think that Rajini could have been a little late in his decision. Many others faced severe backlash after criticising Rajinikanth for ammouncing his decision to turn a politician.

31st dec should be renamed as "politics day" in the history of world .because thalaivar has entered 🙏..#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #SuperStarRajinikanth #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry #RajniForTamilNadu — Ram prasad iyengar (@ramprasadr1) December 31, 2017

Waited from my childhood for this one day... #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry pic.twitter.com/hp9vP5qNmw — Pradeep (@rajni_pradeep) December 31, 2017

Even Mr @superstarrajini know that if he joined with @BJP4India he will not be get vote more than NOTA. That's why he making his own party with blessings of @BJP4India. But their idea will not successful #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — RayeesVP (@RayeesVP2) December 31, 2017

BJP 2.0 Loading in TN as they try to beat NOTA lols #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — charity (@DeBrahmam) December 31, 2017

Again, TN politics starts from Poes Garden. #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) December 31, 2017

#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry is the return of the politico-spiritual, with a dash of Hindutva thrown in. Bhagwan Rajni talks about him being not materialistic, only doing it for the sake of his people, or worse, bcoz God asked him to do it. — Nidheesh M K (@mknid) December 31, 2017

Now that @superstarrajini has announced his party, koi bhi button dabao, vote to #Rajinikanth Ko hi jaega. — Aman Rana (@theamanrana) December 31, 2017

OneIndia News