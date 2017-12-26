Rajinikanth to take call on entering politics on Dec 31

On the first day of fans meet, Superstar Rajinikanth said that he will announce his political entry on December 31st, the last day of the fans meet. The six days interaction with fans has begun at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

He said, "I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31."

This is the second interaction with fans this year. The event has created a lot of curiosity among people of Tamil Nadu as he is expected to announce the plan of action regarding his political entry.

Rajinikanth had last met his fans between May 15 to May 19 201. He had then said that he would join politics when the time comes.

It may be recalled that the matinee idol did not celebrate his birthday on December 12 as a mark of respect to victims of Cyclone Ockhi.

OneIndia News