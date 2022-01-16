YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan reels under cold wave with minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jan 16: Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave conditions with dense fog engulfing many areas in the state Sunday morning.

    Rajasthan reels under cold wave with minimum temperature at 2.4 degrees Celsius

    While Mount Abu recorded -3 degree Celsius, in the plains, Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with the lowest night temperature of 2.4 degrees Saturday night. The night temperature in Mount Abu has been below freezing point for the last three days.

    Along with the state capital, foggy conditions prevailed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pilani, Vanasthali, Pilani, Sikar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar. The areas were covered under a thick layer of fog, which reduced visibility and affected movement on roads and highways.

    Meanwhile, Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur also recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees and 4.5 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 degrees in Ajmer, 5.5 degrees in Churu, 6 degrees in Jaipur and 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The cold wave conditions would remain the same in the state during the next 24 hours.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather

    Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X