Rajasthan polls: Kejriwal asks state’s voters to do a Delhi

Jaipur, Oct 28: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, October 28, targeted both the ruling party and the Opposition in Rajasthan - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, respectively.

Kejriwal, who was in the poll-bound state where he gave juice to AAP leader Rampal Jat, the founder of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, to end his fasting protest. Jat recently quit the ruling BJP and joined Kejriwal's party accusing the saffron party of overlooking the farmers' issues. On the occasion, Kejriwal spoke to the media saying his party will not make any alliance with any party for the upcoming polls.

The AAP has decided to contest in all 200 seats in Rajasthan Assembly elections and came up with their first list of 63 candidates on October 20. Rajasthan goes to its Assembly polls on December 7 and the results will be out on December 11.

Kejriwal, who became the chief minister of Delhi in 2015 for the second time after an initial stint of 49 days in 2013-14, accused both the national parties of doing little for the farmers and backed his own party in Delhi saying it has always kept the interests of the poor and farmers in mind.

Kejriwal, who addressed a rally at the city's Ramlila Maidan, asked the people of Rajasthan to vote not just to defeat the ruling party bit to bring change. He sited the example of Delhi saying that state was also witnessing a similar transfer of power between the two national parties every five years till the people decided to bring in the AAP as a new ruling party.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana saying the farmers gained little from it and mocked it as 'BJP Bima Yojana'.