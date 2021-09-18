Rajasthan passes bill to register child marriages, BJP stages walkout from assembly

India

oi-Prakash KL

Rajasthan, Sep 18: The BJP staged a walkout from the assembly after the state government passed the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Friday amid objection by the opposition MLAs.

As per the bill, the information on child marriage must be furnished by their parents or guardians within 30 days of the wedding. "Does the Assembly permit us to unanimously allow child marriages? By a show of hands, we will be permitting child marriages. The Bill will write a black chapter in the history of the Assembly," BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti said.

The BJP MLAs walked out of the house while questioning the purpose behind the registration of child marriages. The opposition party demanded the immediate withdrawal of the controversial bill which was passed through a voice vote.

However, the ruling party defended the move by stating that it was passed based on a Supreme Court order. "You say that child marriages will be validated. Nowhere does this amendment say that such marriages will be valid. Marriage certificate is a legal document, in the absence of which a widow won't receive benefit of any govt scheme," ANI quotes State's Parliamentary Affairs Min Shanti Dhariwal as saying.

Under the bill, the government can appoint an additional district marriage registration officer and block the marriage registration officer to register weddings. Earlier, the district marriage registration officer had the power to register the marriages.

According to Section 8 of the Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, if the girl and the boy are minors (the minimum age of marriage at 18 years for women and at 21 for men) at the time of marriage, then parents or guardians should inform the registration officer within 30 days.

The opposition has raised objections to the amendment of this act.