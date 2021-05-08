Rajasthan lockdown: What is allowed, what is not

Will a nationwide lockdown be imposed: Option being discussed says Centre

Jaipur, May 08: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, Rajasthan has announced a stringent lockdown in the state.

The lockdown would come into effect from May 10 and will be in force until May 24. Here is a look what is permitted and what is not.

Has a lockdown been announced in Rajasthan?

Yes between May 10 and 24

Will marriage functions be allowed in Rajasthan?

No, it is suspended until May 31. However marriages will be allowed in courts or home with a minimum of 11 people. Owners of marriage halls, catering and tent service providers will have to either return the advance amount paid by customers for weddings in this period or mutually agree to organise the wedding at a later date.

Will MGNREGA and intrastate movement be allowed?

No, except for emergency services

Will places of worship be open?

No

Will I be allowed to travel into Rajasthan?

Only with a COVID-19 negative certificate. If you do not have a certificate, you will be quarantined for 15 days.

Will shops dealing with construction related products be allowed?

Yes