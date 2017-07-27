Rajasthan, Gujarat face flood fury, hundreds marooned

Many parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan have been receiving torrential rains in the past many days that have even resulted in massive floods.
Normal life affected in Gujarat, Rajasthan:
The downpours in Gujarat and Rajasthan have wreaked havoc across the two states. Normal life came to a standstill and road, airport and rail traffic was severely affected.
Photo credit: PTI
Flood advisory issued:
Local authorities has advised people to stay indoors and avoid venturing out.
Photo courtesy: A man, along with his daughter, wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Thursday. PTI
Death toll rises to 83 in Gujarat
Till date, almost 80 people have lost their lives in Gujarat. Over, 30000 people have been evacuated so far. Many teams of NDRF and Air Force are carrying out rescue and relief operations.
Photo credit: PTI
Ahmedabad airport runway damaged
Due to the torrential rains which have caused major floods in Gujarat, the runway of the Ahmedabad Airport has been damaged. Also severe water-logging can be seen outside Ahmedabad airport and parts of east Ahmedabad following heavy rain in the city.
Photo credit: ANI
Water level at dams above danger mark
Water level rise above danger level in Sipu dam after heavy rains in Deesa on Wednesday. Meanwhile, water level in Sabarmati river continues to rise, enters villages in Kheda. Also Damodar river flowing above danger level because of which around 50,000 people in Ramgarh have been affected.
Rs 500 crore aid for flood-hit Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat, has announced an interim relief of Rs. 500 crore relief package for flood-hit Gujarat.
Civilians rescued in Rajasthan
41 civilians rescued near Rajasthan's Sanchore, 29 passengers from a bus also rescued by Army last night from Godan-Badanwari road.
Food packets sent for flood affected people
Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul prepared food packets for flood affected people of Banaskatha district in Ahmedabad. This would continue on daily basis for next few days. Along with this a water pouch was also sent. While a number of district collector offices initiated distribution of food packets, a number of organizations supported the initiative.
Photo credit: PTI
OneIndia News