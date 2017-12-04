Rajasthan govt plans to connect all districts with air services

New Delhi, Dec 4: With an aim to provide air connectivity to even remote parts of the state, the Rajasthan government is looking forward to provide air connectivity to all districts either through its inter-state air services or the central scheme Udan.

While the Centre is pushing ahead with the ambitious regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the Rajasthan government's intra-state air services initiative has been operational for little over a year.

Besides, the state government has plans to start 'Palace on Wings' services to connect heritage properties, forts and palaces by air, according to Captain Keshri Singh, Director of Civil Aviation Rajasthan.

The government has plans to "connect all districts with air services either by intra-state or UDAN or regular flight operations," he told PTI.

Udan or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in different parts of the country.

There are 18 state-owned airfields in Rajasthan besides AAI airports, defence airfields and private airstrips. Among others, the state is working on efforts to bolster the aviation sector. These include "strengthening, extension and licensing of state-owned airstrips to make them compatible for regular commercial flight operations," Singh said.

PTI