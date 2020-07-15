YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan crisis: Speaker issues notice to Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel MLAs

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 15: A day after Congress leader Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister, Speaker C P Joshi's office has issued notice to rebel MLAs seeking their reply by July 17.

    Rajasthan crisis: Speaker issues notice to Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel MLAs

    The notice was learned to have been issued late yesterday. Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi had petitioned Speaker CP Joshi for disqualification of rebel MLAs yesterday.

    Nineteen rebels who have been issued notice by the Speaker and asked to respond by Friday. If the rebels are disqualified, it will be an advantage for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan as the majority-mark in case of a floor test will be brought down.

    Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot asserted that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

    Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.

    His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president. Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet.

    Pilot, who was shown the door after he failed to attend the CLP meetings for two consecutive days, is understood to have the support of at least 18 legislators.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress sachin pilot rajasthan

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue