Rajasthan crisis: How Gehlot vs Pilot fight may end

Jaipur, Sep 28: With the deadline for filing nomination papers for the presidential election fast approaching, Congress is trying hard to get Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to climb from his position and accept being a contender for the party chief position.

The effort to rope in Gehlot has been on for two days, and the party seems to be using a mix of persuasion and warning to nudge him. Besides party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, senior functionaries Anand Sharma and Ambika Soni are learnt to have spoken with him.

The observers also suggested that Gehlot should leave the question of his replacement to Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot has been at loggerheads with Pilot over the CM post since 2018. Here's how the Gehlot versus Pilot political duel may end.

Pacify disgruntled MLAs

Congress may try to pacify the disgruntled MLAs belonging to the Ashok Gehlot camp. Gehlot loyalists have demanded that Gehlot should have a say in the selection of the new CM, if he becomes Congress president and that the new CM should not be Pilot or any of his loyalists who tried to topple the Congress government in 2020.

Drop Gehlot from the Presidential race

Given the Rajasthan rebellion, the Congress high command may ask Ashok Gehlot to pull out from the Congress president's election. In the likelihood of his losing, Gehlot might not file his nomination papers and will remain the Chief Minister. However, it remains to be seen whether this arrangement will be acceptable to the party.

Make Gehlot aide Rajasthan CM

Another plausible scenario is that the high command might consider anointing any aide of Ashok Gehlot as the CM. Congress top brass may go for Punjab model, where Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu's aide was made the Punjab CM last year in order to prevent infighting in the state unit. However, this formula backfired as Congress was routed in the Assembly election.

Make Pilot Rajasthan PCC chief

In order to keep both Congress camps in Rajasthan happy, the high command may appoint Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president. The pilot's previous tenure as the PCC chief from January 2014 to July 2020, was not successful. However, Congress won the 2018 Rajasthan polls under his leadership. As PCC chief, he will automatically remain the key contender to become the Chief Minister if the party retains power in the state next year.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:41 [IST]