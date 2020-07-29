Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot sends revised proposal to Governor, wants session from August 14

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 29: The Ashok Gehlot government on Wednesday cleared another proposal to be sent to the Governor for summoning the assembly, saying the session should begin on August 14.

This is the 4th time in a row that the Ashok Gehlot-led government has urged the Governor to summon a special session of the Assembly.

Gehlot team hopes this meets the 21-day notice requirement on which Governor Kalraj Mishra was insisting.