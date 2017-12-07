Rajasthan: Cow smuggler killed in encounter with police in Alwar

A cow smuggler was killed in an exchange of fire with police personnel at Alwar in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Cow smuggler killed in Alwar. Photo credit: ANI
The incident took place in Rajasthan's Alwar district. 5 to 7 cow smugglers opened fire on police while they were illegally smuggling cows.

One of the smugglers was killed in the encounter which took place in Janta colony area of Alwar.

Mewat region in Rajasthan has seen several such incidents of stone pelting, firing between the cow smugglers and cow vigilantes

Umar Khan, who was recently killed in an exchange of fire with alleged cow vigilantes at Alwar in Rajasthan, had a history of cow-smuggling and his accomplice Tahir, who was injured in the incident, was a habitual offender,

The incident was also dubbed as a re-run of the Pehlu Khan lynching, which was reported from the state in April.

Story first published: Thursday, December 7, 2017, 10:58 [IST]
