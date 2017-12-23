Rajasthan: Bus falls off bridge into river, 33 dead

Rajasthan : Bus falls into river near Sawai Madhopur, many feared dead | Oneindia News

In a tragic incident, at least 33 people died and several others injured after a bus fell into the river in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on Saturday. Police have reached the sport to carry out rescue operations.

Earlier, Subhash Mishra, CO, said,"Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. The rescue operation is underway to find any survivors." All the injured people have been admitted to the hospitals for treatment.

DM KC Varma told ANI that total 32 people are killed in the mishap.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the deaths. He tweeted, " Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Passengers were from Rajasthan and other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district, the SP said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

"I am saddened by the bus accident that took place in Dubi Banas. Took stock of the situation from the officials present on the spot and directed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people," she said in a tweet.

In a statement issued later, she said in-charge minister of the district Rajpal Singh Shekhawat was rushed to the spot to oversee the relief measures.

"I pray for peace for the departed souls and courage for the aggrieved family members to overcome the shock," the chief minister said.

Rajasthan: #Visuals from the site of accident in Dubi, Sawai Madhopur ; 12 people dead, 24 injured after a bus carrying passengers fell of a bridge into a river pic.twitter.com/7pruEkOjmc — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

