Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018 date: How to download

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    While the board has not released any official notification, sources say that it may be out this week itself. There is a likelihood that the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018 would be declared on September 20.

    How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10,12 supplementary exam result 2018:

    Last years, the supplementary exam results were declared on September 19. The supplementary exam were conducted by the Rajasthan Board in the months of July and August. The Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2018 once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10,12 supplementary exam result 2018:

    • Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
    • On the home page click on the Results 2018 Exams link
    • Select the link for Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results 2018
    • Enter your details
    • Submit
    • View your results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
