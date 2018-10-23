Rajasthan polls: Both BJP, Congress face challenge over ticket distribution

Jaipur, Oct 23: Rajasthan is one of those few states where both the ruling BJP and Congress have tasted power alternatively since 1993. This time, while the Congress is eyeing a return to power, the BJP led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is aiming to win its second successive mandate, something which it last saw in 1993 when Bhairon Singh Sekhawat became the chief minister.

However, both the national parties are facing a tough challenge and that is about the distribution of tickets for the December 7 election. While the BJP could deny tickets to 80 sitting MLAs and field many of its MPs for the Assembly election, the Congress is concerned over the fact that a number of its booth-level workers have turned ambitious for election tickets, thanks to the party's 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' programme, and they could go against the party if their wishes are not fulfilled.

The BJP has said that it will take the decision on ticket distribution only after detailed discussion among the party workers and leaders.

The ruling party is trying to beat the anti-incumbency mood against it by considering changing as many as 80 sitting MLAs, a report in NDTV Khabar said. The party could also field its MPs from the state in the state elections to ensure victory. Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohara, Barmer MP Colonel Sona Ram, Kota MP Om Birla and Pali MP PP Choudhury and are some of the names that could be seen in the Assembly election fray, the report added.

In the Congres, one concern is the tug of war between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps. Both leaders are likely to fight for their own supporters though Gehlot, the former chief minister, said the decision on ticket distribution will be taken by the screening committee.