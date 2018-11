Jaipur, Nov 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released fourth list of 24 candates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. With the announcement of the fourth list, the party has, so far, announced the names of 194 candidates out of 200 seats in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Polls for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.