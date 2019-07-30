Raj Thackeray to meet Mamata to seek support for joint campaign against EVM credibility

  • search
    By Shreya
    |

    Kolkata, July 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will on Tuesday meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly to seek support for his fight against electronic voting machines (EVMs).

    They are likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country.

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray

    Thackeray had called up Mamata Banerjee and expressed his desire to meet her for discussing the issues. Banerjee, a strong advocate of electoral reforms and return to ballot papers, had accused the BJP of winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by tampering EVM machines.

    Raj Thackeray meets Sonia, discusses EVM issue, Maharashtra political situation

    Unreliability, of EVMs was raised several times by political leaders. Even we believe in this. Why we should not believe that some of the EVMs were not programmed (to benefit the BJP). In some places, EVMs were not functioning (during voting) and it was replaced but did it worked properly? Who knows that it was not programmed? Therefore, I would like to request all the Opposition party leaders to raise demand for a fact finding committee to know the truth," she had said.

    Recently, he met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and highlighted the controversies revolving around the use of EVMs.

    The MNS has planned protests against EVM machines on August 9. Thackeray has been insisting on the use of ballot papers instead of EVM machines in elections.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
