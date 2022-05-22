YouTube
    Rain to bring respite to northwest India, intensity to peak tomorrow: IMD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 22: Amid the scorching heat throughout the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spell over Northwest and east India till May 24 , which will reach peak intensity on May 23.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The IMD also states that no heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 3-4 days.

    "Wet spell over Northwest & East India during 22nd to 24th with peak intensity on 23rd May over Northwest India and on 23rd & 24th May over East India," IMD tweeted.

    "Isolated thundersquall activity also very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 23rd May, 2022," it said.

    "Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on 22nd & 23rd; over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 23rd May, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu & Kashmir and north Punjab on 23rd May, 2022," it added.

    "Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during 22nd- 24th May," the IMD said.

    Widespread rainfall with thundersquall, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and isolated heavy falls on 22 and 23 May

    Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 3 days.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 23:21 [IST]
