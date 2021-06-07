Rain likely as Delhi records minimum temperature of 26 degree celsius

Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 24 hours: IMD

New Delhi, June 07: The national capital is expected to receive light rains or drizzle by Monday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, two points below the season average, it said.

"The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy during the day with the possibility of a thundery development by afternoon or evening," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD added

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:15 [IST]