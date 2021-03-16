Railways will never be privatised, it will always remain with govt of India: Goyal

Union minister wants a probe to check if unrelated people are part of farmer protests

New Delhi, Mar 16: The centre has no plans to privatise the Railways now or in future and it will always remain with govt of India, said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger due to a rail accident in two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.

He said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together.

"Indian Railways will never be privatised. It is a property of every Indian and will remain so," the minister said, adding that it will remain with the government of India.

Goyal said the Modi government has hiked investment in railways to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

"We are focusing on passenger safety. I am happy to say that there has been no passenger death in past two years. The last death due to train accident happened in March 2019," the minister said.