YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Raids at 18 locations as police dig out more on the Mangaluru blast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The Police has carried out raids at 18 places in connection with the autorickshaw blast that took place in Mangaluru.

    The police raided the homes belonging to the relatives of Mohammad Shariq, the main accused in the incident. Further the police learnt that he carried out a rehearsal blast at Thunga in Shivamogga.

    Raids at 18 locations as police dig out more on the Mangaluru blast

    Further the police learnt that he had learnt how to make the bomb from groups on encrypted messing platforms. The police have so far not found any connection between Shariq and any terror group. It appears as though he along with Abdul Matheen Taha, Arafat Ali, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin, all residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district were self-radicalised.

    Fact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blastFact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blast

    NIA takeover soon:

    Considering the ramifications that the case has and the similarities to the blast at Coimbatore, the National Investigation Agency is set to take over the case. The Karnataka government has said that the case would be handed over to the premier investigation agency soon. An order is expected to be out soon from the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi.

    If one looks at both the blasts, then there are several similarities between the ones in Coimbatore and Mangaluru. Both followed the ideology of the Islamic State and had planned on targeting Hindus. Both the accused Shariq and Jamesha Mubin were self-radicalised.

    Further the police are also investigating to see if both the bombers knew each other. The investigators have stumbled upon evidence suggesting that Shariq had visited Coimbatore on a couple of occasions.

    Comments

    More RAIDS News  

    Read more about:

    raids police mangaluru investigation

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X