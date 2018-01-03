Rahul to visit Bahrain, address NRI conclave

In his first foreign visit after being elevated as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi will be going to Bahrain on January 7 evening and is scheduled to address an NRI conclave on January 8, sources said.

According to party sources, Gandhi will be the state guest of the Kingdom of Bahrain and will address NRIs settled there on January 8.

He will leave for Bahrain on January 7 and is likely to return on January 9. The NRIs settled there have invited him.

Gandhi is also likely to meet Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the members of the royal family, the sources said.

They said that he was to also address NRIs in Dubai but that visit has been postponed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the UAE later this month.

OneIndia News