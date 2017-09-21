Rahul set to take charge of Congress in November

Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President in November, Sonia retires | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi's 19 year long term as Congress vice-president will come to an end in November. The third woman in the Congress to hold the post after Annie Besant, Sarojini Naidu and Indira Gandhi, she will pass on the mantle to her son, Rahul Gandhi in November.

Sonia will however not quit politics once she steps down as president. She will be chairperson of the party's parliamentary board and will also continue to serve as a Congress Working Committee member.

The transition process has already begun and in the past few months Rahul has already handled most organisational tasks. The Congress hopes that once he is formally made the chief the tensions that existed with the old guard of the party would end.

The Congress would also hold elections to the 21 CWC seats. While 10 would be nominated the 21st seat would be that of Congress president.

OneIndia News