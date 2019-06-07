  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul, Priyanka express shock & demand action over Aligarh child killing case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 7: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday expressed shock at the horrific killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and demanded swift action against the killers. He wondered how any human being can treat a child so brutally and said such a crime should not go unpunished.

    "The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice," he said on Twitter.

    Rahul, Priyanka express shock & demand action over Aligarh child killing case
    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the inhuman crime. "The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us," she asked. She said she has been shaken and wondered what kind of society is being made. She demanded the strongest punishment for this crime.

    Rahul Gandhi to be in Wayanad today, his first visit since winning LS polls

    Aligarh police said a mutilated body of a girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2 and suspected the brutal killing was a fallout of a monetary dispute. The girl had been missing since May 31.

    Two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime and police said they will charge the duo under the National Security Act.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said the post-mortem examination confirmed the girl died due to strangulation and ruled out sexual assault. Security in the area has been tightened after tension prevailed in the area.

    PTI

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi uttar pradesh aligarh priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue