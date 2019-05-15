  • search
    Rahul jabs PM Modi with new word called 'Modilie' in dictionary; BJP hits back

    New Delhi, May 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday coined a new word 'Modilie' to capture the essence of the many barbs that he hurled at the Prime Minister.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi wrote on twitter, "There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry :)"

    The 'dictionary entry' that Rahul Gandhi tweeted had defined the word as: "to constantly Modify the truth", "to lie incessantly and habitually" and "to lie without respite".

    However, when checked about this word on online dictionary, it seems there in no such word as 'Modilie'.

    PM Modi scared of debating with me because he will lose face: Rahul Gandhi

    This is Gandhi's second shrill attack on Modi after he coined the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan to describe the PM.

    Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao claimed that nobody is taking Rahul Gandhi seriously and he has become a troll on social media. He went on to add that the Congress party's election campaigning has regenerated to a cheap level in the 2019 polls.

