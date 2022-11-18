Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail in money laundering case

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar may cause strife in MVA: Sanjay Raut

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'unwarranted' remarks on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, may cause cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, with the Shiv Sena reiterating its displeasure on his statement.

"Coming to Maharashtra and saying things about Veer Savarkar won't be accepted. Congress leaders in Maharashtra won't support Rahul Gandhi," Sanjay Raut said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is against dictatorship and issues like unemployment, inflation, and Congress is getting support," he added.

'Savarkarji helped British...', Rahul Gandhi shows proof to back remarks on Savarkar

"Giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA. We believe in Veer Savarkar and we want to ask the fake Hinduvaadi that we are demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar for 10 years. Even though BJP is in power, why are they not fulfilling our demands?," Raut said.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday kicked up controversy claiming the late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

"I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British," Gandhi said at the media interaction during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that is in the last leg in Maharashtra.

He said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and in doing so, he betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

Gandhi, Nehru, Patel remained in jail for years, but none of them signed any such letter, he said.

"A copy of this (Savarkar's) letter should be sent to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. If (BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis wants to see it, he can also see," Gandhi added.

The fresh row erupted after Gandhi called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the RSS.

"He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP had said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena faction is in alliance with the Congress, distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's statement.

"We have immense respect and faith for Swatyantra Veer Savarkar and it cannot be erased..." said Uddhav Thackeray.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 17:23 [IST]