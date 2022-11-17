Rahul Gandhi's big goof up while playing national anthem

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 17: In a huge embarrassment to Congress, the national anthem of Nepal was played at the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The incident was caught on camera and has now gone viral.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi with Congress leaders assemble for the national anthem, but to everyone's surprise and embarrassment, the national anthem of Nepal starts playing. It took several seconds for the leaders to realise that the one played was not the Indian national anthem.

As if the goof-up itself wasn't enough, the leaders started chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki' even as the song was yet to be completed. Needless to say, the clip is now making rounds on the internet with trolls and meme makers doing an overtime minting the incident.

How Netizens are Reacting?

"Man who doesn't know difference between national anthem and national song, who doesn't know to raise hand while shouting 'Bharat Mata ki Jay' wants to be prime minister. Not in next 100 years at least," a user lashed out at Rahul Gandhi. "If such thing happens over here...Imagine he being the PM of India ... what worse could happen?," another user added.

Here is the full video: 1 min of entertainment & 57 seconds of respect.



•Rahul Gandhi asked to play national SONG.

•They played national anthem of Nepal.

•They stopped and played national ANTHEM of India.

•But they were actually playing all 5 paragraphs of Jan Gan Man 😭 pic.twitter.com/V4o0nH3WxW — Facts (@BefittingFacts) November 17, 2022

A netizen responded, "There was a subtle message in this by RaGa for Modiji, to include Nepal in Akhand Bharat. Also if you notice the name of the campaign, it is Bharat Jodo, so he wants to include Pak and Bangladesh into Bharat and also west Bengal, if possible. [sic]"

"These guys are a big joke. How did they play Nepals national anthem. No one in Congress comes prepared?," a person on Twitter slammed.

A user said, "That's the reason they are just releasing hugging pics so that such gems don't come out."

Congress Sued for using 'KGF-2' song in Bharat Jodo Yatra

A few weeks ago, MRT Music, a Bengaluru-based music company, launched a copyright infringement lawsuit against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate, and Jairam Ramesh for playing the song at Bharat Jodo Yatra without seeking its permission. A Bengaluru court ha also directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for the copyright violation.