Rahul Gandhi urges Lovely University students to ask questions to PM Modi
New Delhi, Jan 3: Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal.
A day after a furious speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi urged students of Lovely University in Punjab to pose the same questions raised in Lok Sabha to PM Modi.
Also read: Rahul tweets 4 questions to Modi, misses out number 3, reveals it later on public demand
Congress President tweeted, "So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday."
So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 3, 2019
I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday. #RafaleScam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 106th edition of the Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar today, and later also address a public rally in Gurdaspur.