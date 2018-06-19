Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Rapturous celebrations outside Congress headquarters

Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress chief on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi," PM Modi said in a tweet. "I pray for his long and healthy life."

Delhi: Congress supporters celebrate outside Party headquarters on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 48th birthday. pic.twitter.com/soDEsrderG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's birthday

From Ghar Ghar campaign to seeking Lord Shiva's blessing for becoming the next PM, a slew of events has been lined up for celebration.

Rahul's first birthday after becoming Congress president

Gandhi has generally been reticent about celebrating his birthdays with any fanfare, and is known to leave Delhi to celebrate it with his close friends.

But this will be his first birthday as the Congress president and he plans to spend the day with Congress workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Party units, including the Youth Congress and Congress women's wing, have also planned events.