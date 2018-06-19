Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Rapturous celebrations outside Congress headquarters

Congress president Rahul Gandhi turns 48 on Tuesday and this is his first birthday since he took charge of the Congress party. Gandhi became the Congress president in December last year, replacing his mother Sonia who had served as the party's boss for a long 19 years.
Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress chief on his birthday. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi," PM Modi said in a tweet. "I pray for his long and healthy life."
Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's birthday
From Ghar Ghar campaign to seeking Lord Shiva's blessing for becoming the next PM, a slew of events has been lined up for celebration.
Rahul's first birthday after becoming Congress president
Gandhi has generally been reticent about celebrating his birthdays with any fanfare, and is known to leave Delhi to celebrate it with his close friends.
But this will be his first birthday as the Congress president and he plans to spend the day with Congress workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Party units, including the Youth Congress and Congress women's wing, have also planned events.
It can be recalled that Gandhi was the most preferred choice as prime minister for 24 per cent of those polled while PM Modi was ahead at 34 per cent.