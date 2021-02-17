Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong campaign in poll-bound Puducherry on Feb 17

Rahul Gandhi to visit Puducherry today, amid political turmoil

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Puducherry to launch party campaign in poll-bound state. The visit assumes significance given the current political situation in the state.

With resignations of four MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 33-member assembly has been decreased to 10 including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The opposition has 14 MLAs.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Gandhi would address fishermen in neighbouring Solai Nagar in Muthialpet assembly constituency and then proceed for an interaction with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for women.

Narayanasamy said the students had through an e-mail requested that Rahul Gandhi address them when he visits Puducherry and this has been conceded by the leader.

After the interaction, the AICC leader would address a public meeting organised by the ruling Congress, he added.

The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will go to the Assembly polls in the next few months.

Narayanasamy said Congress would fight the polls in alliance with the parties constituting the secular democratic alliance including the DMK.