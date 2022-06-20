Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today, Congress to hold nationwide protest

National Herald case: ED allows Rahul's request to defer his questioning to June 20

New Delhi, Jun 20: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth time in connection with the National Herald case.

Rahul is being asked about the assets worth about Rs 800 crore "owned" by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian Limited (YIL) was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets. Gandhi has been questioned for almost 30 hours in three consecutive days.

The Congress said lakhs of party workers across the country will hold peaceful protests on Monday against the government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to bring to his notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, will meet Kovind and apprise him about the unprovoked manhandling of party MPs, which it alleged was in violation of all democratic norms.

Congress had put up strong protests against the ED's questioning.