Rahul Gandhi spreading lies about SC/ST act: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 5: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress president of "inciting hatred" in the society. Shah, who is on a tour of Odisha, tagged on Twitter a short video of a Gandhi's speech in which he is heard telling people in a rally that "atrocities against Dalits and tribals are rising and the SC/ST act is revoked. Narendra Modi ji does not say a word."

Hitting back, Shah said, "Lies and only Lies! See how Rahul Gandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society." A recent ruling by the Supreme Court on the Act, which, several Dalit groups say, has diluted the law, had triggered protests with the opposition parties accusing the government of not doing enough.

The government has moved the apex court seeking a review of its March 20 judgement on the Act, while the BJP has charged the opposition with playing politics over the sensitive issue. At least 11 persons were killed in the violent protests during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Dalit groups on Monday against the court's ruling.

With the Dalit vote swings holding key to the BJP's electoral prospects in the coming polls, especially in the Lok Sabha elections next year, the ruling party has renewed its bid to reach out to the community, underlining its commitment to constitutional and statutory benefits accorded to them.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day