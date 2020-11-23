Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt, says it cannot counter China by PR driven media strategy

Eager to impress, but lacks aptitude or passion: Obama on Rahul Gandhi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 23: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government over reports of China establishing villages inside Bhutanese territory in Doklam.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by the Modi government's "PR driven media strategy".

"China's geopolitical strategy cannot be countered by a PR driven media strategy. This simple fact seems to elude the minds of those running GOI," he tweeted. The Congress leader also tagged a media report that claimed that satellite imagery indicates that China has set up a village more than two kilometres within Bhutanese territory.

It can be seen that Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for the last six months. It has emerged as the biggest military face-off after the Doklam episode in 2017.

However, Bhutan has rejected reports of the China establishing villages inside its territory.