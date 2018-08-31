Rahul Gandhi's plane was just 20 seconds away from crash, says DGCA

New Delhi, Aug 31: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's plane was just 20 seconds away from the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in its report.

The report revealed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi survived the plane crash as the chartered plane carrying Gandhi and his aides was 20 seconds away from the crash when the aircraft developed a technical snag.

Rahul Gandhi was flying from Delhi to Hubli on 26 April when the flight had made an emergency landing. According to report, the probe showed the aircraft had developed a snag while it was on auto-pilot mode and it veered sharply to one side.