'PMO busy destabilising an elected govt': Rahul targets Modi for MP crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 12: In the first reaction on Madhya Pradesh political crisis and post-Scindia's resignation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi on the Madhya Pradesh crisis and crashing oil prices.

Taking to twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted, Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60? per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and may join the BJP as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to capture power there.

The Congress had ignored the development and did not speak to Scindia even after the alarm bell rang this week when 10 party MLAs were ferried to Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Scindia was frustrated and his self-respect was hurt at being slighted with no position being offered to him in the state despite leading the party to victory in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, at least 22 Congress MLAs, many of whom loyal to Jyotiraditya, have resigned, reducing the ruling Congress in the state to a minority.