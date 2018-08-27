Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to flood-hit Kerala from tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to flood-ravaged Kerala from tomorrow. He said that he would visit some relief camps and also meet fishermen and party volunteers involved in relief work.

"I will be in Kerala tomorrow and the day after, visiting flood-hit areas and relief camps in the state. I will also meet with fishermen, volunteers and others who have been working tirelessly & selflessly to help those in need," he tweeted.

Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.

