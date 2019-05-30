Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi

New Delhi, May 30: Amid growing confusion over his resignations as Congress party president, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's Delhi residence.

Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Pawar's residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Pawar was in the Congress before he floated the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. NCP is part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Earlier in the day, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Delhi today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to "discuss the future of the state".

"I told him not to resign," he said, adding to the recent controversy on Rahul's willingness to resign from the grand old party's top post.

Gandhi offered to resign during the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday after the party's poor performance in the general elections.

This was the first general elections to be held since Gandhi took over as president of the party, which won just 52 seats. Gandhi managed to win from Wayanad, Kerala, but lost to former Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a Congress bastion he had represented for three terms.

Many Congress state units like Rajasthan, Goa and Karnataka have also passed resolutions asking Rahul to do the same.