Rahul Gandhi leads Opposition's Bharat bandh: Who said what

Modi government has crossed all limits, says Monmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, participating in the opposition's "Bharat Bandh" protest today, tore into the BJP-led government, saying it has "now crossed all limits".

"The Narendra Modi government has done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits," said Manmohan Singh, adding that the government had entirely failed in supporting farmers.

Government is too proud of itself: Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said that fuel prices were hiked in certain states on Monday despite the Opposition's call for bandh against it.

"The BJP government is so proud of itself that even today when the Opposition has called for a bandh, they have increased fuel price in some places. Government can even say that inflation will bring development," he said.

Bharat is not bandh: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the country did not pay heed to the Opposition's call for Bharat Bandh.

"'Bharat' will not be 'bandh', it will keep moving and progressing. No one is paying heed to this call by Congress, their 'Mahagatbandhan' balloon will also burst soon," he said.

Opposition frustrated, can't expect much from them: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition over Bharat Bandh protests and said that it does not have any strategy.

"Frustrated Opposition which doesn't have strategy and leadership,what else can be expected from them. I hope God gives them sense so they can differentiate between positive and negative otherwise in future they will lose their position as Opposition as well," he said.

Congress trying to derail democracy: BJP

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media slamming the Bharat Bandh protests called by the Opposition.

"Everyone has a right to protest but what is happening today? Petrol pumps and buses being set ablaze, putting to risk lives. A child died after an ambulance was stuck in the protests in Bihar's Jehanabad. Who is responsible?," said Prasad.