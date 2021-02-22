YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over rising fuel prices

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Hitting out at the Modi government over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused it of emptying the pockets of the common man and filling the pockets of its friends for free.

    The Congress has accused the Centre of looting people by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel and has demanded its rollback to provide relief to the common man from the onslaught of rising prices.

    Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over rising fuel prices

    "When you see the fast moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

    'Nothing short of extortion’: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi over rising fuel prices

    "Petrol is at Rs 100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends," the Congress leader tweeted.

    Gandhi also used the hashtag "FuelLootByBJP" in his tweet.

    More PETROL PRICES News

    Read more about:

    petrol prices fuel price hike

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X